Correctly
Correctly
Auto fix/switch keyboard language using AI
The AI-Powered Keyboard Layout Fixer. Tired of typing in the wrong keyboard layout? Correctly automatically detects and corrects your typing mistakes using AI
Productivity
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Correctly
Correctly
Auto fix/switch keyboard language using AI
Correctly by
Correctly
was hunted by
Mohamed Akrem Chabchoub
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mohamed Akrem Chabchoub
. Featured on October 28th, 2024.
Correctly
is not rated yet. This is Correctly's first launch.
