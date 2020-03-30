  1. Home
Coronavirus Updates Live

Live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak

#2 Product of the Day
Get live updates on COVID-19 global outbreak. New confirmed cases, deaths, mortality rates by country and more. We keep updating this site to help people get informed and hopefully we will stop this crisis together.
Discussion
Web updater
Web updater
Hi, I created this product to help people get live information about the COVID-19 crisis. I hope that people will be more informed and stay safe to deal with this challenge together. Feel free to ask anything or send your suggestions. Would love to get your feedback. Enjoy and stay safe.
Md Amirul I
Md Amirul I
Great product! Congrats on the launch
liib
liib
I would definitely use this website Waiting for new features and updates !!
Leandro
Leandro
Hey @michaelmarti2, nice work. Are you the maker of this product?
