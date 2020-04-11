Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Franco Maldonado
Maker
Pro
Hey Product Hunt, and thanks for the hunt Saijo! Wow time flies, I'm now 18 years old and I'll never forget how much this community has helped me :) Me & my brother Lucas always had this idea of pulling something helpful and positive out of all this pandemic mess, so we decided to use our web skills to showcase how much the Coronavirus is affecting all the different countries each and every day since the propagation of the virus. Our mission is to be the most accurate and up to date website for Covid-19 data. While many countries are taking different decisions, it still remains uncertain what is the best. Corona Hunt displays all countries to compare. Corona Hunt is the most comprehensive website about Coronavirus outbreak data. While there are many coronavirus tracker website, ours has an unique approach. Our website shows on a quick glance all the countries curves. Please let us know what you think! We would love to hear your thoughts
Upvote (6)Share
Hunter
Franco and Lucas Maldonado are at it again with a new side project. Corona Hunt is a great little web app to visualize and compare all countries COVID-19 curves.
Upvote (2)Share