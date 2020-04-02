Corona by Country

  1. Home
An endless news feed of COVID-19 stories from reputable, local publications in over a hundred countries, all translated to English.
We show you how the world is dealing with the virus.
Me and Tobias have been digital nomading and found ourselves in Thailand since the beginning of the outbreak. The first case outside of China was reported here. Since then, we've noticed major discrepancies in how the situation is being handled in different countries. We wanted to make it easier to get visibility on this and to address our own curiosity - not every country makes it to the top of mainstream news sources.
