This is the latest launch from Copilot
See Copilot’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Copilot Automations
Copilot Automations
Run your service business on autopilot
Copilot is a modern client portal built for service firms. With Copilot Automations, service businesses can use our API and Zapier to automate client intake, sync CRMs, backup files, and connect 100s of external products.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
SaaS
by
Copilot
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Copilot
Modernize your business with a streamlined client portal
4
reviews
969
followers
Follow for updates
Copilot Automations by
Copilot
was hunted by
Marlon Misra
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Marlon Misra
and
Neil Raina
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Copilot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on January 19th, 2023.
