Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
CoolGiftIdeas.io
Ranked #3 for today
CoolGiftIdeas.io
AI tells you the best gifts for anyone you know
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Having trouble coming up with good gifts? CoolGiftIdeas.io lets you harness the power of AI to find unique gifts for people, based on the description you provide. The longer the description you provide, the better the gift suggestions!
Launched in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Shopping
by
CoolGiftIdeas.io
Pipedrive
Ad
Visual CRM platform designed to help grow your business.
About this launch
CoolGiftIdeas.io
AI tells you the best gifts for anyone you know
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
CoolGiftIdeas.io by
CoolGiftIdeas.io
was hunted by
Jacob Bildy
in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Shopping
. Made by
Jacob Bildy
and
Isaiah Ballah
. Featured on December 18th, 2022.
CoolGiftIdeas.io
is not rated yet. This is CoolGiftIdeas.io's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
7
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#280
Report