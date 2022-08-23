Products
This is the latest launch from Mirrorfly - Video Calling API & SDK
See Mirrorfly - Video Calling API & SDK’s 11 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
CONTUS MirrorFly 2.0
Ranked #18 for today
CONTUS MirrorFly 2.0
In-App Communication Made Easy
Rapidly ship full-blown native chat, voice and video capabilities across Android, web and iOS apps. Powered by 150+ features, 100's of developers in leading niche apps integrate chat experiences on CONTUS MirrorFly. Start your free trial now!
Launched in
Messaging
,
Developer Tools
by
Mirrorfly - Video Calling API & SDK
About this launch
Mirrorfly - Video Calling API & SDK
Advanced Video Call Integration for Android, iOS and Web
CONTUS MirrorFly 2.0 by
Mirrorfly - Video Calling API & SDK
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Messaging
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Bala Kandaswamy
,
Charles Britto
,
Sriram Manoharan
,
Masilamani M
and
Saravanan Jayavelu
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
Mirrorfly - Video Calling API & SDK
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 22nd, 2019.
