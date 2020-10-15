  1. Home
Content Agency Optimization Toolkit

In-depth toolkit to help you optimize your content agency

In this toolkit, we’ll dive deeper into what it means to optimize your content agency and how you can prioritize ongoing improvements with these handy checklists & templates!
Lisa Van Impe
Hi there, Product Hunters! The StoryChief team and I are super excited to launch our brand new toolkit on how to optimize your content agency 🤩 We know that there will NEVER magically be time for you to work on optimizing your client onboarding and service delivery processes. That's why we're giving you a head start by writing these email, task, and checklist templates for you 🤓 What's included in this toolkit? ✅ Why optimize your content agency? ✅ Systems to have in place ✅ Tools you need to optimize your agency ✅ 3 optimization checklists ✅ 12 email templates ➕ 5 extra task and strategy templates Happy optimizing and let us know which templates you'd like to see next! 🔥
Brik De Maeyer
co-founder storychief.io
@lisa_van_impe some great insights! keep them coming!
Lisa Van Impe
@brik_dm Thanks Brik! More to come soon 😎
Valeri Potchekailov
Thanks! Value bomb!
Lisa Van Impe
@valeri_potchekailov Thanks Valeri! 😄
Tanguy Verbelen
I really love this toolkit. There's a lot of value in it, especially with all the templates 👏
Lisa Van Impe
@tanguy_verbelen Thanks Tanguy! Enjoy the templates 💪
Hannah Quintyn
🎈
Thanks for this! Just what I needed 🤩
Lisa Van Impe
@hannahquintyn You're welcome! 🥳 Happy reading!
