Content Agency Optimization Toolkit

discussion
Lisa Van Impe
Maker
Passionate about marketing and stuff
Hi there, Product Hunters! The StoryChief team and I are super excited to launch our brand new toolkit on how to optimize your content agency 🤩 We know that there will NEVER magically be time for you to work on optimizing your client onboarding and service delivery processes. That's why we're giving you a head start by writing these email, task, and checklist templates for you 🤓 What's included in this toolkit? ✅ Why optimize your content agency? ✅ Systems to have in place ✅ Tools you need to optimize your agency ✅ 3 optimization checklists ✅ 12 email templates ➕ 5 extra task and strategy templates Happy optimizing and let us know which templates you'd like to see next! 🔥
Brik De Maeyer
co-founder storychief.io
@lisa_van_impe some great insights! keep them coming!
Lisa Van Impe
Maker
Passionate about marketing and stuff
@brik_dm Thanks Brik! More to come soon 😎
Valeri Potchekailov
Thanks! Value bomb!
Lisa Van Impe
Maker
Passionate about marketing and stuff
@valeri_potchekailov Thanks Valeri! 😄
Tanguy Verbelen
I really love this toolkit. There's a lot of value in it, especially with all the templates 👏
Lisa Van Impe
Maker
Passionate about marketing and stuff
@tanguy_verbelen Thanks Tanguy! Enjoy the templates 💪
Hannah Quintyn
🎈
Thanks for this! Just what I needed 🤩
Lisa Van Impe
Maker
Passionate about marketing and stuff
@hannahquintyn You're welcome! 🥳 Happy reading!
