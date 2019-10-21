Consider Conversations

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Ben McRedmond
Maker
Pro
Hey Product Hunt, 🤗 I'm Ben, CEO here at Consider. One of the things that is striking about email - when you get into it - is just how little it has changed. You can go read standards published in the 80s and 90s, and a lot of them are still in use today. The area that has probably seen the least innovation is email conversations themselves. Until today. 😇 Today we're launching Reactions, Comments, and Presence for email. We've been using these features internally for a while now and we've found ourselves using email in a bunch of ways we didn't expect. To give one example: we now run our daily standup through email. Without these features this just would not work. Reactions give life to each standup thread. They give people little bits of feedback on what they're working on. Comments allow people to ask follow ups without derailing the whole thing. And presence makes them just a fun place to be each morning. Let us know what you think! Ben
This looks like a fun and easy way for teams to connect over email!
