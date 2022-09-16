Products
Confluence.VC Investor Database
Confluence.VC Investor Database
2,000+ VCs filtered by sector, stage, geography, and type
This database includes all venture capital investors that join Confluence.VC. They are grouped by who they are, where they invest, and what they invest in.
Launched in
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
by
Confluence.VC Investor Database
About this launch
Confluence.VC Investor Database
2,000+ VCs filtered by sector, stage, geography, and type.
Confluence.VC Investor Database by
Confluence.VC Investor Database
was hunted by
Clay Norris
in
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Clay Norris
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Confluence.VC Investor Database
is not rated yet. This is Confluence.VC Investor Database's first launch.
