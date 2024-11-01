  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Confi AI
    Confi AI

    Confi AI

    The GPT bot for Confluence

    Free Options
    Effortlessly index your Confluence docs and get instant answers with AI-powered insights directly from Slack. Streamline your workflow and enhance team productivity with our seamless integration!
    Launched in
    Slack
    Productivity
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Confi AI
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Slack
    Stripe
    Confluence
    ChatGPT by OpenAI
    About this launch
    Confi AI
    Confi AIThe GPT bot for Confluence
    0
    reviews
    6
    followers
    Confi AI by
    Confi AI
    was hunted by
    Redouane Achouri
    in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Redouane Achouri
    . Featured on November 5th, 2024.
    Confi AI
    is not rated yet. This is Confi AI's first launch.
    Upvotes
    6
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -