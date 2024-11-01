Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Confi AI
Confi AI
The GPT bot for Confluence
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Effortlessly index your Confluence docs and get instant answers with AI-powered insights directly from Slack. Streamline your workflow and enhance team productivity with our seamless integration!
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Confi AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Confi AI
The GPT bot for Confluence
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Confi AI by
Confi AI
was hunted by
Redouane Achouri
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Redouane Achouri
. Featured on November 5th, 2024.
Confi AI
is not rated yet. This is Confi AI's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report