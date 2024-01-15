Products
Composer IRA
Composer IRA
Active automated trading in your retirement account
Composer is an automated trading platform that lets you actively trade stocks and ETFs in your IRA account based on real-time market signals.
Launched in
Fintech
Investing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Composer
About this launch
Composer
Build, backtest and execute trading algorithms with AI
17
reviews
921
followers
Composer IRA by
Composer
was hunted by
Ananda Aisola
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ananda Aisola
,
Anja Jamrozik
,
Mikael Staer Nathan
,
Alexander Sandberg
,
Donovan Doyle
,
Michelle Lim
,
Ronny Li
,
Sean Harrap
and
Brian J. Rubinton
. Featured on January 22nd, 2024.
Composer
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on November 15th, 2021.
Upvotes
47
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
