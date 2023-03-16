Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Fuelfinance
See Fuelfinance’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Company Valuation Calculator
Ranked #17 for today
Company Valuation Calculator
template based on a16z article
Visit
Upvote 33
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Company Valuation Calculator based on an in-depth article from a16z, "When Entry Multiples Don’t Matter". It comes with a template and an explainer video. Simply add your financials and receive your valuation instantly.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Finance
by
Fuelfinance
monday.com for finance
Ad
Manage your finance teams better with monday.com
About this launch
Fuelfinance
cloud-based financial department for startups
149
reviews
210
followers
Follow for updates
Company Valuation Calculator by
Fuelfinance
was hunted by
Alyona Mysko
in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Finance
. Made by
Alyona Mysko
and
Yaroslav Azhnyuk
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
Fuelfinance
is rated
5/5 ★
by 149 users. It first launched on March 22nd, 2022.
Upvotes
33
Comments
13
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#169
Report