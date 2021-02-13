discussion
Suhas Motwani
Maker
Hola Product Hunters :D So excited to take this live! Our mission with the Community Fund is to create a pay-it-forward movement to empower anyone looking to get interesting folks together, run a community & help others to earn a living doing what they love. 🔮 Why are we doing this? When we were starting off The Product Folks, trust us, the journey was equally hard. This is our way of giving back from the immense support we’ve received from the ecosystem and help build incredible communities globally. Communities are great ways in which people learn, network and level up in their careers. We believe if there’s a supportive community for every need and domain, people part of the community will grow together. Back when we started The Product Folks, we felt there was no playbook we could replicate to grow. We were short of resources on many fronts and there was added chaos of doing something for the first time. That adds to the fun but we hope you’ll have fun in many other ways :) Over the last couple of months, we’ve been able to learn from some of the best global community managers and we feel that these learnings, if available at the grassroot level, can be a huge boost to the community you’re trying to build. We hope this helps us bring the ecosystem together, putting our best resources in one pot, enabling us to learn and grow together at 10x rate and along the way make some wonderful friends :) We're with you at every step, we promise. Come join us for this fun ride, DMs open in case there’s anything else we could help with: https://twitter.com/TheProductfolks PS: In case you'd like to partner or you'd like to get involved, please drop a comment and I'll reach out to you, would love to chat :)
Hey Community Visionaries 🙌 🙋 🙋🏻♂️ It's a phenomenal opportunity If you are building a community from the scratch or looking to scale. Feel free to reach out to us, and grab a chance to be a part of the tribe👇👇 What will you get? 🤔 🕵️♂️ Access to inner circle of community builders 🏢 Help you set the vision for the community and roadmap planning 💸 Funds and Access to the pool of sponsors ⛓️ Mentorship from the folks who scaled it already 👥 1-on-1’s with Global Community leaders and office hours 🧰 Tools for hosting and engaging the community 📞 Access to curated speaker list 🔮 Tried and tested event planning workflow We believe learning from other's mistakes is the best way to scale and we are here to open our playbook for you! Looking forward to hearing from you soon✨✨ Thanks @kevin for hunting us!! 🙌
Hey Community Builders 👋 We're super excited to introduce our unique initiative for all community builders. We have had our rollercoaster journey while building The Product Folks. Through this initiative, we are trying to give back to the community and help them learn from our failures and success. A platform where we learn together and grow together. Who can apply? Any community builder who has the vision to start a community or looking to scale the community 🚀🚀 Whom are you waiting for??Let's learn together and grow together. Apply now!!!
Awesome Idea! Would love to see it take shape :)
Community initiatives and innovation are the key to scaling the growth of communities.
This looks really promising! Excited to see this shaping lives through the medium of communities this community fund powers. 💪
Great idea , wish you all the best for this .
Hello Community Enthusiast's , Super Excited to have this live here📍 After experiencing and understanding the challenges of 'How to build community' and to 'Scale One', we have come up with unique initiative of Community Fund. We have grown Product folks from zero to one and now we are now here to help you. Let's convert your community vision to reality!👍 Waiting for you all to apply and help you build amazing community!🚀
Excited for this one. :D
Awesome idea, great initiative