Community Business Tool by Middesk

Amir Hadjihabib
Maker
Hi, this is Amir on behalf of the Middesk team. In light of recent current events, and given our space in the industry, we wanted to share our data with banks, lenders, fintechs, community leaders, and anyone else who wants to support small, economically, and socially disadvantaged businesses. We have indexed 70.5 million business records across the US, 1.4 million small businesses, and 24,000 government certified small, economically, and socially disadvantaged businesses 8(a) to build the Community Businesses Tool. It's free for everyone to use, and we hope that you can it this to support local businesses in your community. You can read more about the Community Businesses Tool on our blog: https://www.middesk.com/blog/ann...
