Home
Product
Communities for Microsoft Teams
Communities for Microsoft Teams
A new private place to connect in teams
Easily invite others to your community, whether you’re looking to manage meetings for your homeowner’s association, plan games for your sports league, or get tips from your local group of dog lovers.
Launched in
Windows
,
Remote Work
by
Communities for Microsoft Teams
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Windows
,
Remote Work
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Communities for Microsoft Teams
is not rated yet. This is Communities for Microsoft Teams's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#120
