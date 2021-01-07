  1. Home
Commercepedia Maturity Score

A proprietary score to assess any eCommerce company's stacks

Commercepedia is a comprehensive database with 50+ useful data points on over 1M+ eCommerce and D2C brands. Our proprietary score helps you assess and compare similar companies on aspects that matter.
discussion
Ashwin | PipeCandy
Maker
Founder
Thank you @Kevin! We've been building PipeCandy for about 4 years now and this is a significant milestone in helping the community objectively assess eCommerce companies and D2C brands. Happy to answer any questions. Also, we have extended our holiday discounts until the 8th of Jan and are offering our datasets at a 30% discount until then (for annual plans). So, if you plan to take advantage of that, quote this conversation.
