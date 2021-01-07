Commercepedia Maturity Score
A proprietary score to assess any eCommerce company's stacks
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ashwin | PipeCandy
Maker
Founder
Thank you @Kevin! We've been building PipeCandy for about 4 years now and this is a significant milestone in helping the community objectively assess eCommerce companies and D2C brands. Happy to answer any questions. Also, we have extended our holiday discounts until the 8th of Jan and are offering our datasets at a 30% discount until then (for annual plans). So, if you plan to take advantage of that, quote this conversation.
Share