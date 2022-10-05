Products
CommandBar for WordPress
CommandBar for WordPress
The fastest way to control your WordPress site
With spotlight-style search, pro shortcuts, and contextual editor actions, CommandBar for WordPress boosts productivity for WordPress pros, agencies, and content teams who live in WordPress Admin and the Gutenberg editor.
Launched in
Productivity
,
WordPress
,
Search
by
CommandBar
About this launch
CommandBar
Widget for Web Apps : Delight your users, remove UX friction
3
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
CommandBar for WordPress by
CommandBar
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
WordPress
,
Search
. Made by
Gareth Wilson
,
Jared Luxenberg
and
James Evans
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
CommandBar
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on August 31st, 2022.
