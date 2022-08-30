Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
CommandBar
Ranked #10 for today
CommandBar
Delight your users, remove UX friction
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Onboarding nudges, effective search, and relevant help content—all in one blazingly-fast widget. Never lose a user again because they struggled to learn your product.
CommandBar widget is a searchable index of your app's features and content.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
by
CommandBar
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
CommandBar
Widget for Web Apps : Delight your users, remove UX friction
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
CommandBar by
CommandBar
was hunted by
Ravi Sethia
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Richard Freling
. Featured on August 31st, 2022.
CommandBar
is not rated yet. This is CommandBar's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#58
Report