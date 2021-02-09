  1. Home
Comet Events for Clubhouse

Event page & chat for your Clubhouse event

Grow your community on Clubhouse with Comet Events
⚡️ Create a beautiful landing page & manage RSVPs
💬 Share shownotes, top highlights, and questions on chat
🗓 Subscribe to calendars for smart notifications
Keshav Rao
Maker
Founder @ withcomet.com
Hey PH community! Thanks for checking out Comet Events. I'm Keshav, one of the founders of Comet Events. Clubhouse has changed the way we interact & learn from each other online. We wanted to enhance the Clubhouse event experience & help creators grow their community. With Comet events, you can host a beautiful landing page & calendar for your Clubhouse community. Moderators can easily manage & grow an RSVP list to keep the conversation going. Members who RSVP can ask questions & share notes on our chat tool. Whether you want to start a club or audiocourse, Comet Events helps you manage everything, all in one place. Hope you find it useful!
Munam Wasi
It’s funny that Clubhouse is a $1B+ company and doesn’t have these features. Amazing.
Aakash Adesara
Looks sick! Will 100% use this for Clubhouse events in the future.
Keshav Rao
Maker
Founder @ withcomet.com
Thanks @aakash_adesara !!
The MI6 Sports Network
Sports podcast
Very useful product, great for hosting and planning events
nikita
cal'21
This is awesome, can't wait to use it :)
Siddharth Pandiya
Co-Founder/CEO @ Kona
Oh man, managing Slack communities is actually so hard. This is a serious problem, and I love Comet’s approach to solving it. As a founder, creating communities seems almost prohibitively hard. Comet makes it seem a lot more manageable. Great job!
Rahul Sonwalkar
Awesome work Keshav and Ani! My only gripe with Clubhouse is not being able to do much with my ephemeral audience. With Comet I can streamline the Q&A, share additional notes and most importantly follow up with the audience afterwards from the RSVP list and build a community with the people that showed up. Excited to see where this goes!
Sam Gorman
love it! great to see this grow
Farbod Nowzad
I’ve already used this and love it! Excited to see where this takes events and the calendar 🙏
Danish Shaik
Been searching for something like this, incredibly difficult to track these metrics with the tools I'm currently using. Excited to give this a try!
