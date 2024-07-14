Launches
Cols.ai
Cols.ai
AI phone calling platform
Human-like AI voice assistants with sub-1000ms latency can handle complex tasks in real-time, efficiently solving customer problems during calls. Experience seamless, instant support and elevate your customer service to new heights.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Cols.ai by
Cols.ai
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Customer Communication
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mohit Ambani
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
Cols.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Cols.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
