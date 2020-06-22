Coloring Popeyes
Download and print free vibrant coloring pages
Florent Chau
👀🖍️✍️This project was made during the lockdown. It was fun to design this project. The illustrations come from a side project "Popeyes", a serie of illustration focused on pop culture character. It was the occasion to learn more about 3D, try c4d, octane render, all the adobe creative suite for all the assets, and figma to design the interface. If you're interested here are the links: 👉 The Website : https://www.coloring-popeyes.art 👉 Instagram of popeyes: https://www.instagram.com/popeye... 👉 The Motion-Design Content to promote the project :https://twitter.com/FloChau/stat... Hope you'll find the project interesting! Share it with your friends, school director, or your kids!
