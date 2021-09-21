Products
Home
→
Collie CLI
Collie CLI
Manage your AWS, Azure & GCP clouds with our open-source CLI
🏷 Free
Open Source
+ 2
One project on AWS, two on Azure, and might there be something on GCP too 😵?
Collie helps you see your costs, IAM, tags, and more across all cloud accounts within minutes using your existing cloud CLIs.
Go and take control of your cloud landscape!
Featured
6m ago