Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Collections Database
Collections Database

Collections Database

A personal database to organize anything

Free Options
Collections is a personal database app to organize anything, available on iOS and macOS. It offers more than 20 field types, iCloud Sync, Shortcuts support, and extensive customization options.
Launched in
iOS
Productivity
Database
 by
Collections Database
HotBot™
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
About this launch
Collections Database
Collections DatabaseA personal database to organize anything
0
reviews
17
followers
Collections Database by
Collections Database
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in iOS, Productivity, Database. Made by
Matteo D’Ignazio
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
Collections Database
is not rated yet. This is Collections Database's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-