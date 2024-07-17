Launches
Collections Database
Collections Database
A personal database to organize anything
Collections is a personal database app to organize anything, available on iOS and macOS. It offers more than 20 field types, iCloud Sync, Shortcuts support, and extensive customization options.
Launched in
iOS
Productivity
Database
by
About this launch
Collections Database by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Database
. Made by
Matteo D’Ignazio
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
Upvotes
18
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
