This is the latest launch from Collabwriting
See Collabwriting’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Collabwriting for PDF
Ranked #3 for today
Collabwriting for PDF
Collaborate around what you find online on the Web or PDFs
Visit
Upvote 28
55% OFF Personal Pro
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Collabwriting is the simplest way to collaborate around online research. You can easily highlight webpages, PDFs and share your research with others 😄
Thank you for your support! 🍀
Use
PH55
to get
55% OFF Personal Pro
🤩🎁
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
Collabwriting
About this launch
Collabwriting
Turn online research into an actionable knowledge base
12
reviews
726
followers
Follow for updates
Collabwriting for PDF by
Collabwriting
was hunted by
Ivan Ralic
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Gordana Laskovic
,
Ivan Ralic
and
Sandra Idjoski
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
Collabwriting
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on July 31st, 2022.
Upvotes
28
Comments
7
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#165
Report