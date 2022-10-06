Products
This is the latest launch from Collabwriting
See Collabwriting’s previous launch →
Ranked #2 for today
Collabwriting
Add structure and collaborate around stuff you find online
Collabwriting helps you organize online research through team collaboration directly on web pages 📑
Create highlights, leave comments, share what you found in seconds, and never start research from ground 0 again.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
Collabwriting
About this launch
Collabwriting
Turn online research into an actionable knowledge base
Collabwriting by
Collabwriting
was hunted by
Sandra Idjoski
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Sandra Idjoski
,
Ivan Ralic
and
Gordana Laskovic
. Featured on October 7th, 2022.
Collabwriting
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on July 31st, 2022.
