CoinBits is Bitcoin Investing on AutoPilot. It allows you to invest in EASIL Y. It. Just. Works. Connect your card, have it run in the background. You can even set how risky you want to get.
CoinBits is THE easy on ramp for Bitcoin,
Erik FinmanMaker@erikfinman · Founder of Finman Technologies
Bitcoin is Dead if there's no easy way to get into it. Most exchanges are way too hard to sign up with. Even the so called easy ones lack features. The biggest thing in getting the way of a Bitcoin Bull Run (Especially now) is that people don't know how to get into it. How many Billions of dollars could've been invested if it were just easy? That's why we created CoinBits. Which is Bitcoin investing on Autopilot. Easy to sign up. Easy to Buy. Set it and forget investing (no daily checking anxiety) Check it and let me know what you think!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
So THIS is what you've been working on, @erikfinman. What's next on the roadmap? Other currencies?
Erik FinmanMaker@erikfinman · Founder of Finman Technologies
@rrhoover Yep! This is the first step in a long roadmap of making Crypto-Currency accessible to people. Even making Blockchain technology usable in a way that makes sense for normal people.
