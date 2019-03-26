Log InSign up
Coinbase Earn (XLM)

Learn Stellar. Earn $50 of XLM.

Coinbase Earn is working with the Stellar Foundation to distribute one billion Stellar Lumens (XLM). Any eligible US user can now learn about the Stellar protocol while earning up to $50 of XLM. All of the funds are going directly to Coinbase users.
Earn $50 of XLM for learning about Stellar and inviting your friendsToday, we are excited to announce our newest Coinbase Earn opportunity, Earn XLM. Eligible Coinbase customers in the US will receive an email invitation over the next few days to earn up to $10 of XLM by viewing Stellar tutorials and answering quiz questions.
Alex Cusack
Lydia Sugarman
Nikhil Srinivasan
  • Hubert
    Hubert
    Pros: 

    Informative & easy to use. Great videos!

    Cons: 

    Additional advanced tasks for more XLM, perhaps?

    Good job!

    Hubert has used this product for one week.
  • Boris Reznikov
    Boris Reznikov
    Pros: 

    Easy way to learn about Stellar

    Cons: 

    Would love even more videos

    Videos are surprisingly high quality

    Boris Reznikov has used this product for one week.
Balaji S. Srinivasan
Balaji S. Srinivasan
Balaji S. Srinivasan
Balaji S. Srinivasan
Balaji S. Srinivasan
Balaji S. SrinivasanMaker@balajis · Coinbase CTO. Cofounder Counsyl & Earn.
This product is for both new and existing Coinbase users! Our goal with this launch is to open up a new way to get cryptocurrency. For the first few years or so of Bitcoin, the primary way of getting it was mining it. From 2013 to 2018, many crypto exchanges began popping up around the world and tens of millions of users now started to buy and sell cryptocurrency. We think that getting to the next order of magnitude in growth for crypto users will require the ability to easily *earn* crypto. In theory, this can be done anywhere in the world with no bank account or overhead, if a sufficient supply of tasks can be found. Towards that end, this major launch by Coinbase Earn provides the budget for millions of users to earn crypto for the first time -- just by learning about new assets and completing simple tasks online. Happy to answer questions!
johan Van Wambeke
johan Van Wambeke@johan_van_wambeke1
@balajis belgian here, can i get free coins?
Balaji S. Srinivasan
Balaji S. SrinivasanMaker@balajis · Coinbase CTO. Cofounder Counsyl & Earn.
@johan_van_wambeke1 Soon :) Go and watch the videos and add yourself to the waitlist
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
$50 is a lot to earn for a few minutes of "work". How are you choosing which cryptocurrencies to support, @balajis? Any hints on what's coming next?
Chris Messina
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
@balajis @rrhoover is that $50 immediately liquid? Ah, looks like you have to successfully onboard 4 new users too ($10/invite, same as standard Coinbase referral)
Balaji S. Srinivasan
Balaji S. SrinivasanMaker@balajis · Coinbase CTO. Cofounder Counsyl & Earn.
@rrhoover @chrismessina Yeah, so, $10 is immediately liquid for your own work. You get $40 more for getting 4 folks invited ($10 per person) to complete tasks. Importantly, both new and existing users can both earn the $10 for completing tasks and then earn the $40 for inviting new folks.
Henk Holveck
Henk Holveck@henkholveck · Supreme leader of Haus of Holveck
Chris Messina
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
