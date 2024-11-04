Launches
Cogent
Ranked #8 for today
Cogent
If Google Drive met Quizlet and ChatGPT
Cogent is a personal tutor with AI-driven tools for studying. From speedy flashcard generation to chatting with your own files, Cogent makes learning collaborative and organized. We transform how you learn, one subject at a time.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
Cogent
About this launch
Cogent by
Cogent
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
. Made by
David Cardenas Codriansky
,
Abhishek Gopal Ramshanker
and
Daniel Giacobelli
. Featured on November 24th, 2024.
Cogent
is not rated yet. This is Cogent's first launch.
Upvotes
60
Comments
3
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#83
