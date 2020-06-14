Coffee page
Tengku Hafidz
Nice one! Looks like a very convenient way to have our own buymeacoffee page via gumroad.
@tengku_hafidz1 Thanks. Yes, it's so easy.
Hello PH, A story about this idea: My name is Mohd Danish and I'm indie maker from India. In my country, there are lots of developers who build awesome things and people use them for free. So, people love to support those developers. But in India to get the money you have to hustle and you have to get an Import Export certificate from the government. So, I was looking for a payment gateway that solved this problem. Just integrate and get money directly in your account without any problem. I found Gumroad is the best and easy way to collect people to support the "Buy Me Coffee" way. I build a template with Gumroad and It's open-source on GitHub(https://github.com/mddanishyusuf...) and You can host this on https://vercel.com/ for with your custom domain. I build this project in 4-5 hours hackathon. If you find this helpful to you then you can also support me here https://mohddanish.me/buy-me-coffee You can see the demo here https://coffee.mohddanish.me/ ☕️☕️☕️
@mddanishyusuf Combining two great products to make a third one. 🙌
Congrats on the launch! You should also write a short article on why you made this(BMC payment error in India). Then many people will get the idea that, it's literally solving a problem.
@musharofchy Yes, you are right. I'll write about this.
@musharofchy Hi Musharof, it's not a Buy Me a Coffee payment error, but a Stripe/PayPal compatibility issue in India. We're waiting for PP & Stripe to properly support Indian creators, and also working on a Razorpay integration. Either way, great job @mddanishyusuf! I hope you'll come back to BMC when the payment issues are resolved :)
@musharofchy @jijosunny Hey Sunny. Yes, we all know but to setup Stripe Account in india need IE certificate. So, I feel I can make something simple. We are big fan of BMC. We are still using BMC.
@musharofchy @mddanishyusuf <3 thanks brother, and congrats on the launch!
This is awesome! I dig the design, very straightforward integration with gumroad.
@josephmaxim thanks.
This looks great. I was just looking for ways to get payments in India as an Indiemaker. All the best with template
@newlifeshoes Awesome. Thanks. Get some coffee. Setup page and share me link. I'll buy you some coffee :)