Home
Product
Coffee Commit
Track Your coffee to commit ratio
Coffee Commit is a GitHub tracker that correlates your coffee intake with your commits. It's just for fun to see at which hours you drink the most coffee and how it affects your commits. Completely free and easy to start, just log in.
Coffee
Developer Tools
GitHub
Track Your Coffee to Commit Ratio.
Coffee Commit by
was hunted by
Thomas
in
Coffee
Developer Tools
GitHub
. Made by
Thomas
. Featured on January 3rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Coffee Commit's first launch.