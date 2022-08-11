Products
Coder

Coder

Remote development for any use case

Free
Coder is an open-source platform for remote development using any OS, IDE, or cloud. Leverage remote resources to speed up operations and get new team members set up instantly.
Launched in Text Editors, Developer Tools
Coder
About this launch
Coder
Remote development for everyone
Coder by
Coder
was hunted by
Ammar Bandukwala
in Text Editors, Developer Tools. Made by
Ammar Bandukwala
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
Coder
is not rated yet. This is Coder's first launch.
