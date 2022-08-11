Products
Coder
Ranked #11 for today
Coder
Remote development for any use case
Coder is an open-source platform for remote development using any OS, IDE, or cloud. Leverage remote resources to speed up operations and get new team members set up instantly.
Launched in
Text Editors
,
Developer Tools
by
Coder
About this launch
Coder
Remote development for everyone
Coder by
Coder
was hunted by
Ammar Bandukwala
in
Text Editors
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ammar Bandukwala
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
Coder
is not rated yet. This is Coder's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#144
