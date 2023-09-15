Products
Code Reactions by adadot
Emoji reactions for any Git repo
You saw some nice piece of code? Now you can add a 👍, or maybe even a 😍 and spread the love. It seems like there might be a bug there? Give it a 🐛 with a comment on your finding and come back to fix it when you get the chance.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Adadot
Adadot
Making good developers great, through data
Code Reactions by adadot by
Adadot
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Alex Harris
,
Jason Spiliotopoulos
,
Erotokritos Avramidis
,
Orfeas Panagou
and
Dimitrios Soras
. Featured on September 18th, 2023.
Adadot
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on January 28th, 2022.
