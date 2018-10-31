Halloween costumes aside, reckon you're a speedy unicorn-rockstar-ninja coder? Yeah, we thought so. That's why we created Code Racer. Find out just how brilliant and speedy a coder you really are! And in the spirit of Halloween, challenge your friends with your coding tricks and get a treat when you beat them. Let the race begin!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Fun app! any plans to add more stacks?
Upvote (1)Share·
Valerie Ceder@valerie_ceder · product marketing
@aaronoleary Thanks! We'd love to. Got any suggestions?
Upvote Share·
⭐️
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@valerie_ceder Maybe swift or react could be some cool additions
Upvote Share·
Matt Taylor@matttaylor8910
Fun idea! Make the enter key stop the timer so you don't need to grab a mouse or use the trackpad
Upvote (1)Share·
Valerie Ceder@valerie_ceder · product marketing
@matttaylor8910 Thanks for the feedback Matt! We're on it ;)
Upvote Share·