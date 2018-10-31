Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Code Racer

Code Racer

Find out how fast you code

get it

Halloween costumes aside, reckon you're a speedy unicorn-rockstar-ninja coder? Yeah, we thought so. That's why we created Code Racer. Find out just how brilliant and speedy a coder you really are! And in the spirit of Halloween, challenge your friends with your coding tricks and get a treat when you beat them. Let the race begin!

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
1880
Ben Lang
Makers
1880
Ben Lang
1094377
Liran Kotzer
1355386
Leah Sushelsky
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Fun app! any plans to add more stacks?
Upvote (1)·
422906
Valerie Ceder@valerie_ceder · product marketing
@aaronoleary Thanks! We'd love to. Got any suggestions?
Upvote ·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@valerie_ceder Maybe swift or react could be some cool additions
Upvote ·
1499892
Matt Taylor@matttaylor8910
Fun idea! Make the enter key stop the timer so you don't need to grab a mouse or use the trackpad
Upvote (1)·
422906
Valerie Ceder@valerie_ceder · product marketing
@matttaylor8910 Thanks for the feedback Matt! We're on it ;)
Upvote ·