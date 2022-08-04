Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from WakaTime
See WakaTime’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Code Insights
Ranked #9 for today
Code Insights
Answer questions about your coding activity
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Answers to questions like: Which day do you code the most, and what's your daily average code time. Automatically compiled insights from your WakaTime programming activity.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
by
WakaTime
Haggle
Ad
Find, evaluate, and buy software in a single platform
About this launch
WakaTime
Dashboards for developers
9
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Code Insights by
WakaTime
was hunted by
Alan Hamlett
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Alan Hamlett
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
WakaTime
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on April 5th, 2014.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#100
Report