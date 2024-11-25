Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cloudy
Cloudy
Self-updating tech docs that sync with your codebase
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Technical knowledge shared effortlessly - as soon as your code changes. Cloudy auto-generates tech docs when you submit a PR and provides revisions to existing linked documentation.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Cloudy
About this launch
Cloudy
Self-updating tech docs that sync to your codebase
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Cloudy by
Cloudy
was hunted by
Sanjana Friedman
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Cinthya Jauregui
and
Jenn Mueng
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
Cloudy
is not rated yet. This is Cloudy's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report