Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
CloudSoul DevOps Agent
CloudSoul DevOps Agent
Deploy faster than ever to AWS
Visit
Upvote 11
2 months for free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
CloudSoul DevOps Agent allows anybody to instantly deploy cloud infrastructure with just natural language conversational inputs.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
CloudSoul
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
CloudSoul
Save time on cloud infra with AI
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
CloudSoul DevOps Agent by
CloudSoul
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Daniel Grigorovich
,
Diana Krivitskaya
and
Vadim Fedorov
. Featured on October 21st, 2024.
CloudSoul
is not rated yet. This is CloudSoul's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report