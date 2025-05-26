Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cloudglue
Cloudglue
Turn videos into structured data, ready for LLMs
Visit
Upvote 71
Cloudglue APIs transform video & audio into structured, LLM-ready data. Build AI agents that can finally see and hear, and complete your knowledge base with video insights. Fast, developer-first APIs, with cutting-edge video understanding.
Free Options
Launch tags:
API
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Cloudglue
Let your AI understand videos and audio
Follow
71
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Cloudglue by
Cloudglue
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Amy Xiao
,
Matt Pua
and
Kevin Dela Rosa
. Featured on May 27th, 2025.
Cloudglue
is not rated yet. This is Cloudglue's first launch.