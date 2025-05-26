Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Cloudglue
Cloudglue

Cloudglue

Turn videos into structured data, ready for LLMs
Cloudglue APIs transform video & audio into structured, LLM-ready data. Build AI agents that can finally see and hear, and complete your knowledge base with video insights. Fast, developer-first APIs, with cutting-edge video understanding.
Free Options
Launch tags:
APIDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Cloudglue gallery image
Cloudglue gallery image
Cloudglue gallery image
Cloudglue gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Cloudglue
Cloudglue
Let your AI understand videos and audio
71
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Cloudglue by
Cloudglue
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in API, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Amy Xiao
,
Matt Pua
and
Kevin Dela Rosa
. Featured on May 27th, 2025.
Cloudglue
is not rated yet. This is Cloudglue's first launch.