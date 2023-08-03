Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Cloud Cost Savers newsletter
Cloud Cost Savers newsletter
Save thousands on your AWS bill with actionable tips
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Businesses are wasting money over spending on wasted cloud resource and the numbers are staggering. Cloud Cost Savers provides pragmatic, actionable advice to help you save money right away.
Launched in
Amazon
Newsletters
by
Cloud Cost Savers newsletter
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Cloud Cost Savers newsletter
Save thousands on your AWS bill with actionable tips!
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Cloud Cost Savers newsletter by
Cloud Cost Savers newsletter
was hunted by
Mark Woodhall
in
Amazon
,
Newsletters
. Made by
Mark Woodhall
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
Cloud Cost Savers newsletter
is not rated yet. This is Cloud Cost Savers newsletter's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report