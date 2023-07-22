Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cloozo
Cloozo
Your ultimate no-code chatbot builder, powered by OpenAI
“Cloozo, your no-code chatbot builder redefines client engagement. Create unique bots with individual OpenAI, Pinecone keys. Train on your documents for targeted responses. Embed easily with JavaScript. With Cloozo, every chatbot is special!”
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Cloozo
About this launch
Cloozo
Your Ultimate No-Code Chatbot Builder, Powered by OpenAI!
1
26
Cloozo by
Cloozo
was hunted by
Jaspreet Kaur
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Jaspreet Kaur
. Featured on July 23rd, 2023.
Cloozo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Cloozo's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report