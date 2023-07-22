Products
  Home
  Product
  Cloozo
Cloozo

Cloozo

Your ultimate no-code chatbot builder, powered by OpenAI

“Cloozo, your no-code chatbot builder redefines client engagement. Create unique bots with individual OpenAI, Pinecone keys. Train on your documents for targeted responses. Embed easily with JavaScript. With Cloozo, every chatbot is special!”
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
Cloozo
About this launch
Cloozo
CloozoYour Ultimate No-Code Chatbot Builder, Powered by OpenAI!
26
Cloozo by
Cloozo
was hunted by
Jaspreet Kaur
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Jaspreet Kaur
. Featured on July 23rd, 2023.
Cloozo
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Cloozo's first launch.
21
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-