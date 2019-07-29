Clockwise for Slack
Tame the chaos of work
Hi PH! 🚀 I'm the CEO & co-founder of Clockwise and I'm excited to share the newest project from the Clockwise team — our brand new Slack app. Starting today, you can sign up for Clockwise directly from the Slack App Directory or our website. Clockwise is an intelligent calendar assistant that frees up your time so you can work on what matters. It helps you escape the chaos of work and find your focus. With Clockwise for Slack you get the core benefits of the Clockwise platform, plus a ton of other great Slack-only functionality: • Optimize your calendar to free up blocks of uninterrupted time • Sync your calendar to your Slack status • Automatically go into Slack do-not-disturb during meetings or Focus Time • Prepare for your day with a daily forecast in Slack Clockwise for Slack is free and available in the Slack app store or our website today! Give it a try and let us know what you think!
This app is fantastic, prior to this I had meetings all over the place and really crippled my focus time. I now have my direct team of 5 using it for about 2 months now. Support is also great. We had a timezone issue and they not only got back to us promptly, they also resolved the issue quickly well. Now attempting to convert the company of 140+ people to this app.
