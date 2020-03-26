Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I’ve dreamt of building a SaaS product for over a decade and here it finally is. I’m so excited to be sharing Clockk with you today! 🚀 Clockk is the answer to my time tracking ⏱ pain. Whenever I jumped back-and-forth between 3, 4, 5 or more clients, I kept forgetting to stop and start my timer 🤬. With Clockk, instead of a timer, there’s an easy-to-train AI that gives consistent, predictable results. Time is accurately organized by project. Our users are working on as many as a dozen projects in a day, and their time is captured accurately. 😲 I’m so proud of my team — @eric_froese and @jamessm. They’ve made Clockk immeasurably better than what I could have come up with on my own. Eric built the clever AI and the various trackers. James built the smooth, gorgeous UI. The 3 of us iterated on so many ideas to get here (you should have seen some of our early work 🤮!), but now we’ve come up with something equally sublime and powerful. 😀 We’re looking forward to your feedback and questions! We’ll be here, on Intercom, Facebook LinkedIn and Twitter for as long as we can stay awake today!
Hey PH! Eric here, lead developer on the Clockk project. I started my career working in an agency setting, usually with a project or two on the side to make some extra cash. I know the struggle of time sheets. When Paul approached me and invited me to build this dream, I knew it was the right decision. All other time sheet automation apps I had tried up to that point still had me spending way too much time trying to remember which projects I had worked on - and worst of all - how much time I had spent on each one. Since I had a conscience, I would always subtract some time from my best guess in the client’s favour. Until Paul had broken it down for me, I had no idea how much that time I was subtracting was adding up. Since joining Clockk full time in 2018, ironically, I haven’t had to keep any time sheets. But I have been able to see our early adopters finally being able to bill for that time which they had been previously subtracting. They were even able to bill for time which they had entirely forgotten about. It’s a joy to be able to see the fruits of our labour: watching our users finally bill for the time they have been earning all along - and seeing how happy that makes them. I’m constantly looking for new ways to support your workflow. Which web apps are you using in your day to day? I want to take special care to make sure they are supported well in Clockk.
Hey everyone! I'm so excited to finally share Clockk with all of you! 🚢 I often get caught up in my work, and by the end of the day, don't remember when I started. Did I actually start at 9:30 or was it closer to 10? How long was my lunch break? Clockk answers those questions for me. Not only does it remind me WHEN I started working, but also tells me exactly what I did. Literally. It tells me precisely which files I've edited, what emails I've sent, and what YouTube videos have wasted my time. Clockk has been a huge learning experience for me. It's my first real coding project, and I couldn't be happier with it! I can't wait to read all of your feedback! Don't hold back! Let me know what you like or dislike about Clockk. 🕰👍🏻
