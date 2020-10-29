  1. Home
Apple’s video creation app for iPhone and iPad features a refreshed interface, support for vertical and horizontal video, and HDR recording with iPhone 12.
Apple Updates Clips App With New Design, HDR Video Recording With iPhone 12, Improved iPad Experience, and MoreApple today announced a major update to its video creation app Clips for iPhone and iPad, with key new features including a refreshed interface, support for both vertical and horizontal video, HDR recording with iPhone 12, and more. Clips 3.0, available today on the App Store, features a streamlined interface with faster access to effects.
Clips gets its biggest update everApple's video creation app for iPhone and iPad features a refreshed interface, support for vertical and horizontal video, and HDR recording with iPhone 12 Clips, Apple's video creation app for iOS, receives its biggest update yet with highly requested features that make it easier than ever for anyone to pick up an iPhone or iPad and start creating fun, multiclip videos - no editing experience needed.
What's most interesting about this is how this clearly demonstrates how iOS is becoming a desktop operating system: What's new in v3.0 Record and create videos in a new range of sizes including 9:16 vertical, 16:9 horizontal, 3:4 vertical, and 4:3 horizontal • Create videos on iPad when using the device vertically, horizontally, and with a keyboard case • Record Selfie Scenes in any orientation so you can see even more of the animated environment around you • Use updated posters that automatically adapt to all vertical and horizontal video sizes • See more of what you’re capturing with the new full-screen design • Browse and add content to your videos more easily with the redesigned Effects and Media browsers • Use Apple Pencil to write in text fields for labels and posters • Add 14 new colorful text and shape stickers to your social videos • Choose from 25 new soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of your videos • Share your video in any supported vertical or horizontal size with the new Share options, including a preview to see your video before sending • Record High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos with the back camera on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro • View, edit, and share HDR videos from your Photos library* * Editing and sharing HDR video requires iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation) or later, iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later
