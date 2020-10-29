discussion
What's most interesting about this is how this clearly demonstrates how iOS is becoming a desktop operating system: What's new in v3.0 Record and create videos in a new range of sizes including 9:16 vertical, 16:9 horizontal, 3:4 vertical, and 4:3 horizontal • Create videos on iPad when using the device vertically, horizontally, and with a keyboard case • Record Selfie Scenes in any orientation so you can see even more of the animated environment around you • Use updated posters that automatically adapt to all vertical and horizontal video sizes • See more of what you’re capturing with the new full-screen design • Browse and add content to your videos more easily with the redesigned Effects and Media browsers • Use Apple Pencil to write in text fields for labels and posters • Add 14 new colorful text and shape stickers to your social videos • Choose from 25 new soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of your videos • Share your video in any supported vertical or horizontal size with the new Share options, including a preview to see your video before sending • Record High Dynamic Range (HDR) videos with the back camera on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro • View, edit, and share HDR videos from your Photos library* * Editing and sharing HDR video requires iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation) or later, iPad Air 3 or later, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later
