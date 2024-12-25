Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. ClipBook
ClipBook
ClipBook
A keyboard-centric clipboard history app for your Mac
ClipBook is a beautiful and keyboard-centric clipboard history app for macOS. It stores everything you copy and lets you quickly access your clipboard history whenever you need it.
Free Options
Launch tags:
MacProductivityGitHub

Meet the team

ClipBook gallery image
ClipBook gallery image
ClipBook gallery image
ClipBook gallery image
ClipBook gallery image

Built with

About this launch
ClipBook
ClipBook
Clipboard history app for your Mac
77
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ClipBook by
ClipBook
was hunted by
Vladimir Ikryanov
in Mac, Productivity, GitHub. Made by
Vladimir Ikryanov
. Featured on December 26th, 2024.
ClipBook
is not rated yet. This is ClipBook's first launch.