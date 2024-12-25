Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ClipBook
ClipBook
A keyboard-centric clipboard history app for your Mac
Visit
Upvote 77
ClipBook is a beautiful and keyboard-centric clipboard history app for macOS. It stores everything you copy and lets you quickly access your clipboard history whenever you need it.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Productivity
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
ClipBook
Clipboard history app for your Mac
Follow
77
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ClipBook by
ClipBook
was hunted by
Vladimir Ikryanov
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
Vladimir Ikryanov
. Featured on December 26th, 2024.
ClipBook
is not rated yet. This is ClipBook's first launch.