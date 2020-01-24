Discussion
Asim Hussain
I saw Brendon post about this product in the https://climateaction.tech community. Thought I would share since it's been pretty useful to me to so far, it's honestly pretty tough to find curated lists of companies and startups that are doing good stuff in the climate space so this resource is gold, check it out!
Massive thanks to @jawache for the hunt! We created Climatescape to highlight the organizations working to solve climate change. Our mission is to focus more attention on progress, directing support to teams on the front lines. We're an entirely non-profit, community-driven project. Our website is open source and our content is Creative Commons licensed. Everyone is welcome to contribute! We've already had some incredible feedback in the three short weeks since we went live. We're excited to launch here on PH and answer any questions you might have. We'd also love to learn more about those of you who find our project interesting. Tell us about your climate journey in the comments or pick the persona you most identify with in the poll.
I want to learn more about solutions to climate change
I want to find out how to take direct personal action
I am looking for a job in climate
I want to keep track of specific organizations that interest me
I want to keep track of specific problems/solutions that interest me
Great resource @bloudermilk! The thing I'd be most interested in is easier access to what these organizations are doing. For example an activity stream of updates or even a monthly newsletter could be a great way to see how each solution is progressing.
