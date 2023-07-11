Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Claude 2
Claude 2
An AI assistant from Anthropic
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Claude 2 has improved performance, longer responses, and can be accessed via API as well as the web. Think of Claude as a friendly, enthusiastic colleague or personal assistant who can be instructed in natural language to help you with many tasks.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Claude 2
WASK
Ad
Get more customers with next generation ads
About this launch
Claude 2
An AI assistant from Anthropic
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
Claude 2 by
Claude 2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Chris Olah
,
Karina Nguyen
and
Tom Brown
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Claude 2
is not rated yet. This is Claude 2's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report