Konstantin Krauss
Hey Product Hunters! I'm Konstantin, CEO here at Ciara, a digital conversation assistant that helps sales professionals have better conversations on the phone, be more productive, and get time back in their day to do what matters to them. Having previously been SaaS entrepreneurs, my co-founder and I experienced first-hand how hard it is to successfully manage and scale a sales team at quality. Onboarding is time-consuming, sales processes are tedious, and constant training is almost impossible. So, being both entrepreneurs and tech-enthusiasts, we put our heads together and out came a digital solution. The idea of Ciara was born. With Ciara, sales professionals finally have their very own personal assistant. Ciara provides them with all the information they need during their sales calls in real-time. After your call, Ciara removes the monotony of note-taking by having already transcribed everything for you. Then, with a click of a button, automatically updates everything in your CRM. After a year of developing, collecting feedback, and iterating, we are finally ready to introduce the world to Ciara! We're continually working to make Ciara better, so we'd love to hear your feedback and exchange ideas. Join Ciara and help us build a new category of business software. Cheers, Konstantin
It's intuitive, user-friendly and has a beautiful interface. Thumbs up!
@marlise_schneider Thanks Marlise! 🤩
Hey that’s a really cool idea! Can i integrate ciara directly into my gmail inbox and sync with my contacts?
@naibaf Hi Fabian, thanks for your comment and I am glad you like our product. We integrate with the major CRM systems Salesforce, Hubspot and Pipedrive at the moment. You can start your conversations from any contact record within these systems and your notes will be synced automatically.
Love the app and the team. Clearly see how multiple sales teams can utilize it.
@aazar_ali_shad Thank you Aazar! :)
@aazar_ali_shad Thanks Aazar! Glad you see the value that we see too 😎
Creating your own playbooks to guide you through pre-call preparation and the call itself is beautifully easy. I especially like the clean interface!
