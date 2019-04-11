Log InSign up
Rooted

Create and share calendar invites via sms

Rooted is an extension for iMessage that enables users to send calendar invites via SMS or group chat, making for a flexible and unique solution! The process is easy, intuitive and quick!
Michael Westbrooks IIMaker@michael_westbrooks_ii · iOS Pops building apps for daughter
My two best buds and I realized we were getting older and our schedules were become busier and busier, so we decided to institute a twice a month "catch-up," dinner. So, I wanted to make it official and send out calendar invites. When I realized that I would need an email address from them, I also thought to myself that there was no way to go to my calendar app, create an invite, and share via SMS. From here, Rooted was created.
