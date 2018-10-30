Chroma helps you learn piano with AR! Browse over 100,000 pieces of sheet music from classical to rock and see them displayed on your own real-life piano.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Daniel KuntzMaker@danielkuntz0 · Creator of awesome things
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Chroma helps you learn piano with AR! Browse over 100,000 pieces of sheet music from classical to rock and see them displayed on your own real-life piano. Chroma lets you easily slow down, speed up, fast forward, or rewind to your favorite section in the music. The keys on your piano are highlighted as notes hit them, so you'll know exactly where to place your fingers. Chroma also includes music notation for every piece, letting you see how the notes on the page translate to the keys on your piano. Features: - Displays sheet music in AR - Search over 100,000 pieces of music - Different color for each pitch - Music notation for every piece - Works with 88, 76, 61, and 49 key pianos - Fun & easy to use Open to suggestions and feature requests! 😺
Upvote Share·
Florian SimmendingerHiring@simmenfl · CEO, Soundbrenner
Looks pretty cool! Can’t wait to try when I’m near a piano.
Upvote Share·