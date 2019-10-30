People of all ages turn to creative activities as a way to express themselves and their passions. However, learning a new skill can be challenging and frustrating. Simply makes the pursuit of creative hobbies simple and fun with step-by-step guidance, personalized feedback, and beloved content. Our award-winning apps - Simply Piano, Simply Guitar, Simply Sing, and Simply Draw - are enjoyed by millions worldwide, helping everyone fulfill their creative aspirations and enrich their time at home.