People of all ages turn to creative activities as a way to express themselves and their passions. However, learning a new skill can be challenging and frustrating. Simply makes the pursuit of creative hobbies simple and fun with step-by-step guidance, personalized feedback, and beloved content. Our award-winning apps - Simply Piano, Simply Guitar, Simply Sing, and Simply Draw - are enjoyed by millions worldwide, helping everyone fulfill their creative aspirations and enrich their time at home.
A whole new way to learn piano
Simply Piano for Apple Vision Pro
Launching today
Simply Piano for Apple Vision Pro brings music learning into the future. With floating finger numbers, a virtual keyboard, and a life-like “live” performance mode, playing the piano feels immersive, intuitive, and magically playful.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Eliran, from Simply. Big thanks to @chrismessina for the hunt!
🚀 We just launched Simply Piano for Apple Vision Pro.
Our goal is simple: make learning piano intuitive, immersive, and magical. But we also wanted to go further - making piano learning accessible to those without a keyboard, and transformative for those who want to add a touch of the extraordinary to their practice.
Millions already learn with Simply Piano. Now, we’re bringing that same approach - combined with everything spatial computing has to offer.
You can learn piano like never before - see finger numbers projected right on your hands, practice on a virtual piano on-the-go, get real-time feedback as the keys light up to show you where to play, collect awards with the uniquely designed Simply Piano vOS 26 widget, or play as if you’re live on stage in front of an audience.
We believe XR is the future of creative hobbies, skill learning and education, and this is just the beginning…
I’m around for questions, hope you like it!
Standing on stage as the crowd starts cheering as you play is truly mind-blowing, can't wait for everyone to experience this ✨
This looks awesome! Learning piano on Apple Vision Pro is next-leve. 😍
@vickywang_ So glad you think so! Vision Pro really makes piano learning magical ✨